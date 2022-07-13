Tolerance.ca
Exes, alcohol and loose historical licence: why Netflix's Persuasion is Jane Austen via Fleabag

By Jodi McAlister, Senior Lecturer in Writing, Literature and Culture, Deakin University
Netflix’s Persuasion is a surprisingly faithful adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, in terms of plot structure. It follows the second-chance romance of Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) and Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) through almost exactly the same beats and events as the book.

In terms of tone, however, this is a distinctly modern romantic comedy. As many have noted, this is Persuasion…The Conversation


