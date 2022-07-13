Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We lost the plot on COVID messaging - now governments will have to be bold to get us back on track

By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
Sarah Duckett, PhD Candidate in Risk and Society, King's College London
Overall, Australian governments managed the first two years of the COVID pandemic well. Border closures and state actions such as lockdowns averted 18,000 deaths in 2020 and 2021.

This came at a cost in terms of separation of families and friends because of border closures, disruption to schooling and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


