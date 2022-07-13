Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambian Woman Footballer Sex Tested Because FIFA Allows It

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Zambia's Barbra Banda (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against China during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, 2021, in Miyagi, Japan. © 2021 AP Photo/Andre Penner Football authorities blindsided Barbra Banda, a top player on the Zambian women’s team, when they announced she was ineligible for competition in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last week after a “gender verification procedure” that determined her testosterone levels were “too high” to compete as a woman. Such sex testing procedures are flagrant human rights violations because…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ With Trump's role on Jan. 6 becoming clearer, and potentially criminal, GOP voters are starting to look at different options
~ Toronto woman set on fire: Violence against women and girls should be treated as a hate crime
~ How the James Webb deep field images reminded me the divide between science and art is artificial
~ A trade deal with the EU makes sense for NZ, but what's in it for Europe? Symbolically, a lot
~ Exes, alcohol and loose historical licence: why Netflix's Persuasion is Jane Austen via Fleabag
~ Paws for thought: the pros and cons of a pet-friendly office
~ China's big tech problem: even in a state-managed economy, digital companies grow too powerful
~ Albanese just laid out a radical new vision for Australia in the region: clean energy exporter and green manufacturer
~ We lost the plot on COVID messaging - now governments will have to be bold to get us back on track
~ RATs for flu exist – should we be self-testing for that too?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter