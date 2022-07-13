Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine conflict: how China could follow Russia's playbook to increase its own powers

By Robert M. Dover, Professor of Intelligence and National Security, University of Hull
Amid the restructuring of the global order that has been accelerated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the evolving position of China had been lost in the fog of war. The heads of the UK’s security service (MI5) and US Federal Bureau of Investigation sought to disperse this fog with a rare joint press conference warning of the “immense threat” from China.

Public speeches by heads of intelligence services are not as rare as they once were,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


