Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France reenters medical marijuana industry after more than a half-century hiatus – a cannabis historian explains

By David A Guba, Jr., Assistant Professor of History, Bard Early College Baltimore
Share this article
In the mid-1800s, France was at the epicenter of the international movement to medicalize hashish, a potent form of cannabis. Now the country’s medical marijuana research is making a comeback.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boris Johnson's ignominious end: the difference between 'big tent' politics and personalised populism
~ Sri Lanka riots: how the tiny Indian Ocean island nation got into such a mess
~ Ukraine conflict: how China could follow Russia's playbook to increase its own powers
~ From full-day learning to 30 minutes daily: The effects of school closures on kindergarteners
~ As China flexes its muscles in the Indo-Pacific, Canada and Australia must step up
~ Article withdrawn on July 13 2022
~ You really can die of sadness – and also happiness
~ Canadians are relocating for jobs amid steep inflation and low unemployment
~ Banned flame retardants continue to accumulate in the St. Lawrence River and the whales and fish that live there
~ Botanists are disappearing – just when the world needs them most
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter