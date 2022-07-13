Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: End Prosecution of Abortion Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Justyna Wydrzyńska (left) and a colleague from the group Abortion Dream Team address a gathering in Warsaw city center to share the experiences of people who needed abortions, September 28, 2021. © 2021 Piotr Lapinski/NurPhoto via AP (Berlin) – Poland’s Justice Ministry should drop all charges against the abortion rights activist Justyna Wydrzyńska and stop targeting reproductive rights defenders, Human Rights Watch said today. Wydrzyńska is accused of helping a woman in an abusive relationship access pills for a self-managed medication abortion in 2020. She is being…


© Human Rights Watch -


