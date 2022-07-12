Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong Delegation Faces UN Scrutiny on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hong Kong’s secretary for constitutional and mainland affairs, Erick Tsang, speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, November 29, 2021. © 2021 Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via AP United Nations independent human rights experts in Geneva finished questioning Hong Kong government officials today. The UN Human Rights Committee’s (HRC) review of Hong Kong under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, was its first since the Chinese government imposed a draconian, rights-erasing National Security Law in June 2020. Hong Kong’s delegation was headed by Erick…


© Human Rights Watch -


