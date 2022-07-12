When people say the West should support Taiwan, what exactly do they mean?
By Andrew MacLeod, Visiting Professor, War and Security Studies/International Genetics, King's College London
There is a growing antagonism towards China in Western commentary, provoked by its treatment of the Uighurs, Hong Kong and Taiwan, its activities in the South China Sea and its role in Sri Lanka’s debt crisis.
Some of this commentary is undoubtedly justified. But is the West sleepwalking to war with China – and would it be a just war, or a foolhardy act of declining powers?
In Western China, the Uighur people are being mistreated, no doubt about it.
Britain leased Hong Kong from the Chinese and gave its people almost no democracy. Complaining now about China’s…
