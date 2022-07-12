Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Herder-farmer conflict in the Sahel needs a new description: why 'eco-violence' fits

By Olumba E. Ezenwa, PhD Candidate, Royal Holloway University of London
Thomas Stubbs, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
Labels that emphasise the social identities of the contending parties not only impede efforts to comprehend their causes but also obscure their vast dimensions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: Russia's G20 walkout heightens tensions at fractious summit as China's rise continues
~ The Uber files: leaked documents reveal a strategy of chaos – has anything changed?
~ Africa is a treasure trove of medicinal plants: here are seven that are popular
~ South Africa could produce a lot more renewable energy: here's what it needs
~ James Webb Telescope: a scientist explains what its first, amazing images show – and how it will change astronomy
~ Why wages should keep up with inflation: the economic case for getting a pay rise
~ Stronger democracies have seen fewer excess deaths during COVID – new research
~ Facts and figures: Gender-based violence against Venezuelan refugee women in Colombia and Peru
~ Afghanistan: Immediate investigation needed on allegations of war crimes by UK Special Forces
~ UN Chief Leaves Child Rights Violators Off ‘List of Shame’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter