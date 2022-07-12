Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa could produce a lot more renewable energy: here's what it needs

By Hartmut Winkler, Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg
South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, has not been able to provide a steady electricity supply for several years now. At the start of the 2022 winter the utility warned the public to expect up to 100 days with rolling power outages. At the end of June there was at times a 6,000 MW shortfall in electricity supply, which corresponds to about 20% of the evening…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


