Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Statements on COP27 imply restricting activism

By Amnesty International
Egyptian authorities should ease their grip on civic space and uphold the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly to enable a successful climate summit, known as the COP27, in Egypt, 36 organizations said today.  COP27 brings together state parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change as well as thousands of […] The post Egypt: Statements on COP27 imply restricting activism appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


