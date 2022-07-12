Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heatwaves worsen mental health conditions

By Laurence Wainwright, Departmental Lecturer and Course Director, Sustainability, Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
Eileen Neumann, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Neuroscience, University of Zurich
Heatwaves have a huge impact on our physical and mental health. Doctors usually dread them, as emergency rooms quickly fill up with patients suffering from dehydration, delirium and fainting. Recent studies suggest at least a 10% rise in hospital emergency room visits on days when temperatures reach or exceed the top 5% of the normal temperature range for a given location.

Soaring temperatures can also make symptoms worse in those with mental health…The Conversation


