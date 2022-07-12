Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian Islamic College Bans Magazine Reporting Sexual Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students protest outside the Ambon administrative court on July 7, 2022, in support of Lintas magazine, which the State Islamic Institute in Ambon ordered closed in March. © 2022 Yolanda Agne One would hope that an educational institution that learned of sexual assaults on campus would focus on holding perpetrators accountable and preventing further incidents rather than targeting the messenger. Not so the State Islamic Institute in Ambon (Institut Agama Islam Negeri Ambon, IAIN Ambon) in Indonesia’s Maluku province, which instead of recognizing and valuing a student…


