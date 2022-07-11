Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A referendum on electoral reform in South Africa might stir up trouble

By Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
Referenda may well have a place in the country’s democracy, but if the form of an electoral system can be referred to a referendum, why not capital punishment, abortion or LGBT rights?The Conversation


