Human Rights Observatory

US: End Texas Assault on Migrants; Cut Funds

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Texas Governor Greg Abbott, left, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton confer after an Operation Lone Star roundtable discussion on March 10, 2022, in Weslaco, Texas.  © 2022 Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP (Austin, July 11, 2022) – The United States should immediately end federal funding for the agencies and counties engaged in Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s abusive Operation Lone Star border initiative, even as the Justice Department conducts an inquiry into the operation, Human Rights Watch said today. Operation Lone Star is a discriminatory and abusive operation…


