Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many medications affect more than one target in the body – some drug designers are embracing the 'side effects' that had been seen as a drawback

By Gregory Way, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Share this article
Many approved drugs work on the body in ways that researchers still aren’t entirely clear about. Seeing this as an opportunity instead of a flaw may lead to better treatments for complex conditions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The war in Ukraine: A no-win situation for the left
~ Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before
~ Tory leadership election: what happens – and when – in the race to replace Boris Johnson
~ Antigua and Barbuda: High Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex
~ Families Bring Home Migrant Worker Remains from Qatar
~ How The Clash's Joe Strummer inspired progressive politics in his fans
~ Shinzo Abe: the disputed legacy of a politician who dominated public life in Japan after WWII
~ Email scams are getting more personal – they even fool cybersecurity experts
~ COVID vaccines and pregnancy: a review of the evidence shows they are safe
~ Why factory jobs for Ethiopian women haven't translated into greater participation in politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter