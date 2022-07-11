Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Release prisoner of conscience Osman Kavala immediately, following binding infringement ruling

By Amnesty International
Following today’s European Court of Human Rights judgment condemning Turkey for failing to ensure implementation of the Court’s 2019 ruling demanding Osman Kavala’s immediate release, concluding that the Court “considered that the measures indicated by Türkiye [Turkey] did not permit it to conclude that the State Party had acted in ‘good faith’, in a manner […] The post Turkey: Release prisoner of conscience Osman Kavala immediately, following binding infringement ruling appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


