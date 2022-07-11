Equivalent to 1,800 tonnes of TNT: what we now know about the meteor that lit up the daytime sky above New Zealand
By James Scott, Associate Professor in Geology, University of Otago
Michele Bannister, Lecturer in Astronomy, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences Te Kura Matū, University of Canterbury
When the meteor exploded into pieces above New Zealand, it produced a shock wave strong enough to be picked up by earthquake seismometers. But any fragments have likely dropped into the ocean.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 11, 2022