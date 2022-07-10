Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who you are and where you live affects your likelihood of getting, and surviving, cancer

By Ian Olver, Professorial Research Fellow. School of Psychology, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Adelaide
Share this article
As part of a series on cycles of disadvantage, supported by a philanthropic grant from the Paul Ramsay Foundation, we’re publishing three articles on the social determinants of health. They look at how factors like income, where you live and your background affect your risk for cancer, dementia and heart disease.

In Australia, the likelihood of living for at least five years after being diagnosed with cancer has risen from 51%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The next breakthrough tool in biology? It's maths. Here are some ways mathematical biology is helping change the world
~ Religious lies, conmen and coercive control: how cults corrupt our desire for love and connection
~ Do Australians pay too much income tax? 6 charts on how we rank against the rest of the world
~ It's not nostalgia. Stranger Things is fuelling a pseudo-nostalgia of the 1980s
~ Your pay, postcode and parents affect your heart disease risk
~ No wonder no one wants to be a teacher: world-first study looks at 65,000 news articles about Australian teachers
~ Australian Labor isn’t alone. Parties of the left are making a comeback
~ Two-eared listening is essential for understanding restorative justice in Canada
~ The war in Ukraine shows it's time for a new way to ensure security in Europe
~ Ukrainian cultural artifacts are at risk during the Russian invasion, but digitizing them may offer some protection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter