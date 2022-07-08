Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

UN/Syria: Russian veto of cross-border mechanism a blow to human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Russian veto on extending a UN Security Council draft resolution that would have renewed the provision of cross-border humanitarian aid for twelve months to north-west Syria, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said: “This veto comes after a series of compromises with Russia and China, starting with the closure of two crossing […] The post UN/Syria: Russian veto of cross-border mechanism a blow to human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


