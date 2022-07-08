Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways that the super-strong US dollar could hurt the world economy

By Alexander Tziamalis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Yuan Wang, Seinor Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Share this article
The US dollar has been on a major surge against major global currencies in the past year, recently hitting levels not seen in 20 years. It has gained 15% against the British pound, 16% against the euro and 23% against the Japanese yen.

The dollar is the world’s reserve currency, which means it is used in most international transactions. As a result, changes in its value have implications for the entire global economy. Below are five of the main ones.

US dollar…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What science says about the best ways to cool down
~ Percy Bysshe Shelley at 200 – how the poet became famous after his death
~ There is no one Islamic interpretation on ethics of abortion, but the belief in God's mercy and compassion is a crucial part of any consideration
~ Three reasons for hope that South Sudan can find peace after 11 years of strife
~ Cotton breeders are using genetic insights to make this global crop more sustainable
~ Biopsies confirm a breast cancer diagnosis after an abnormal mammogram – but structural racism may lead to lengthy delays
~ Roe v. rap: Hip-hop artists have long wrestled with reproductive rights
~ What is originalism? Did it underpin the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion and guns? Debunking the myths
~ Cassidy Hutchinson and Greek tragedy show that courage is rare and cowardice more common
~ NASA's head warned that China may try to claim the Moon – two space scholars explain why that's unlikely to happen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS