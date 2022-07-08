Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Municipal councillor sentenced to seven years in jail for opposing the Ukraine war

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that a court in Russia has sentenced Aleksei Gorinov, a municipal councillor from one of Moscow's districts, to seven years in jail for disseminating "knowingly false information" after he criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bruce Millar, Amnesty International's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Deputy Director, said: "Aleksei Gorinov's sentence is shocking.


