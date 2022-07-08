Tolerance.ca
Boris Johnson breaks from his party in bitter resignation speech – what he said and what he really meant

By Paula Keaveney, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Edge Hill University
Having apparently delayed the inevitable for as long as he could, Boris Johnson finally took to a podium outside 10 Downing Street on July 7 to say he would be stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party. This ultimately means his time as prime minister is over too.

This followed a torrid few days during which many of his MPs turned on him by either calling on him to resign or resigning themselves from government jobs. Johnson said he would stay in post as prime minister until the governing Conservatives had elected a replacement.

