Raising the age of criminal responsibility is only a first step. First Nations kids need cultural solutions
By Lorelle Holland, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Maree Toombs, Associate Dean (Indigenous Engagement) for the Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
First Nations children are 20 times more likely to be incarcerated. Governments need to consider raising the age of incarceration and pursuing culturally-led care for these children.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 7, 2022