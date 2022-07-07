Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson's messy political legacy of lies, scandals and delivering Brexit to his base

By Garret Martin, Senior Professorial Lecturer, Co-Director Transatlantic Policy Center, American University School of International Service
Share this article
Boris Johnson, the now outgoing prime minister of the United Kingdom, had wanted to follow in the footsteps of his idol Winston Churchill and be remembered as a leader of consequence. He aspired to greatness and desired to stay in office longer than the 11 years enjoyed by Conservative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'They're nice to me, I'm nice to them': new research sheds light on what motivates political party donors in New Zealand
~ Some uni students want to be more than employees, but we're neglecting these would-be entrepreneurs
~ 'I did not dare allow myself to be vulnerable': Sandra Willson's memoir of incarceration is a tale of working-class resilience
~ How a new art project in Bathurst is embracing the many identities of the town
~ $150M is not enough: Canada’s proposed Purdue Pharma settlement for opioid damages is paltry and won’t prevent future crises
~ What is gentle parenting? An expert explains
~ Dark matter: our review suggests it's time to ditch it in favour of a new theory of gravity
~ Ukraine Recap: letter from Kyiv and despatches from the war zone
~ The Jan. 6 insurrection showed that performance crime is becoming increasingly popular
~ Russia's Ukraine invasion is slowly approaching an inflection point. Is the West prepared to step up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter