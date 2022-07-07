Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some uni students want to be more than employees, but we're neglecting these would-be entrepreneurs

By Amir Ghapanchi, Senior Lecturer and Course Chair, Master of Project Management, Victoria University
Share this article
The proportion of Australian university students who want to found a business after they graduate is increasing fast and is now around 16%. But most of their courses perpetuate an ‘employee mindset’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boris Johnson's messy political legacy of lies, scandals and delivering Brexit to his base
~ 'They're nice to me, I'm nice to them': new research sheds light on what motivates political party donors in New Zealand
~ 'I did not dare allow myself to be vulnerable': Sandra Willson's memoir of incarceration is a tale of working-class resilience
~ How a new art project in Bathurst is embracing the many identities of the town
~ $150M is not enough: Canada’s proposed Purdue Pharma settlement for opioid damages is paltry and won’t prevent future crises
~ What is gentle parenting? An expert explains
~ Dark matter: our review suggests it's time to ditch it in favour of a new theory of gravity
~ Ukraine Recap: letter from Kyiv and despatches from the war zone
~ The Jan. 6 insurrection showed that performance crime is becoming increasingly popular
~ Russia's Ukraine invasion is slowly approaching an inflection point. Is the West prepared to step up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter