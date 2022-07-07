$150M is not enough: Canada’s proposed Purdue Pharma settlement for opioid damages is paltry and won’t prevent future crises
By Daniel Eisenkraft Klein, PhD Candidate, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Joel Lexchin, Professor Emeritus of Health Policy and Management, York University, Canada
The Purdue Pharma settlement is paltry compared to costs of the opioid crisis. Without major changes to pharma industry regulation, there is little reason to think a similar crisis won’t occur again.
- Thursday, July 7, 2022