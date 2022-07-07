Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What is gentle parenting? An expert explains

By Stephen Scott, Professor of Child Health and Behaviour and Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, King's College London
In the past decade, the concept of “gentle” or “respectful” parenting has gained considerable traction. The foundation of the idea is in being a parent who is emotionally attuned to their child, and tries to understand the reasons behind their behaviour.

There is great value in this, but it is not the whole story. Children also need their carers to set clear limits.

A common theme of gentle parenting is that parents should not rush in and immediately condemn their children if they…The Conversation


Read complete article

