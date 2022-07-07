Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights victories to celebrate in 2022

By Amnesty International
Share this article
We’ve reached the midway point of 2022 and, as ever, it’s been a busy year for Amnesty International. With the world facing human rights challenges on so many fronts, one can easily lose sight of the many positive changes that have taken place across the globe over the past six months. Thanks to the tireless […] The post Human rights victories to celebrate in 2022 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Boris Johnson resigns as prime minister – here's who could replace him
~ Exercise can reduce stress and improve sleep – particularly for women with breast cancer
~ Spiritual traditions fuel South African jazz artist Tumi Mogorosi's new album
~ Beatles 'Get Back' documentary reveals how creativity doesn't happen on its own
~ How the cell's waste management systems might be targeted to treat cancer
~ A prescription for health: City vegetable gardens produce more than just food
~ The fall of Boris Johnson: any democracy should look to his case and ask if it is enabling machiavellian leaders
~ Bahrain: Release unjustly jailed ailing prisoner after year of hunger strike
~ Inflation, recession fears and tax cuts: any new UK chancellor faces an unenviable in-tray
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is pursuing harmony but consensus has its limits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter