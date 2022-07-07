Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inflation, recession fears and tax cuts: any new UK chancellor faces an unenviable in-tray

By Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Deputy Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
The flood of ministerial resignations from UK prime minister Boris Johnson's government in recent days started with Rishi Sunak's resignation as UK chancellor of the exchequer on July 5 2022, alongside health secretary Sajid Javid's. His resignation letter cited differences of opinion over the economy, saying that a "low-tax, high-growth economy and world-class public services" could only be "responsibly delivered if we are prepared to work hard, make sacrifices…


© The Conversation -


