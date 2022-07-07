Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The road ahead for electric cars relies on affordability, not scrapping grants

By David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Deputy Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Share this article
Since 2011, the UK government has been providing a tax-payer funded discount on the sale of battery electric vehicles. Known as the “plug-in car grant”, it was designed to help persuade motorists make the switch from diesel or petrol and commit to electric driving.

But last month the grant was scrapped with immediate effect. It wasn’t exactly a surprise, given that the amount buyers were able to claim back had gradually been whittled down from


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Inflation, recession fears and tax cuts: any new UK chancellor faces an unenviable in-tray
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is pursuing harmony but consensus has its limits
~ ADHD drug shows promise in treating some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease – new research
~ How Star Wars' Jedi were inspired by the Knights Templar
~ San Antonio migrant tragedy: 53 deaths down to criminals and a failed US migration system
~ SEC's climate disclosure plan could be in trouble after a recent Supreme Court ruling, but a bigger question looms: Does disclosure work?
~ The patriotic Virgin: How Mary's been marshaled for religious nationalism and military campaigns
~ Access to reproductive health care has been harder for Black and brown women – overturning Roe made it harder
~ Gun reform finally passed Congress after almost three decades of failure – what changed?
~ No, submitting junk data to period tracking apps won't protect reproductive privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter