Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: End threats against activists who exposed violations and abuses in Anglophone regions

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Cameroonian authorities must ensure that human rights defenders are able to work free of intimidation and reprisals, Amnesty International said today after receiving reports that activists are being targeted with death threats for exposing human rights violations and abuses in Anglophone regions. The individuals targeted include seven human rights defenders and a cyber-activist, all […] The post Cameroon: End threats against activists who exposed violations and abuses in Anglophone regions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Inflation, recession fears and tax cuts: any new UK chancellor faces an unenviable in-tray
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is pursuing harmony but consensus has its limits
~ ADHD drug shows promise in treating some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease – new research
~ How Star Wars' Jedi were inspired by the Knights Templar
~ San Antonio migrant tragedy: 53 deaths down to criminals and a failed US migration system
~ The road ahead for electric cars relies on affordability, not scrapping grants
~ SEC's climate disclosure plan could be in trouble after a recent Supreme Court ruling, but a bigger question looms: Does disclosure work?
~ The patriotic Virgin: How Mary's been marshaled for religious nationalism and military campaigns
~ Access to reproductive health care has been harder for Black and brown women – overturning Roe made it harder
~ Gun reform finally passed Congress after almost three decades of failure – what changed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter