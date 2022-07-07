Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Civilians killed by ‘reckless’ Russian attacks on Serhiivka apartment block and beach resort

By Amnesty International
Russian air strikes on an apartment block and beach resort hotel in the coastal town of Serhiivka in southern Ukraine killed at least 21 civilians, Amnesty International said today following a new on-the-ground investigation. The strikes, apparently using anti-ship missiles, hit the town in the Odesa region shortly before 1am on 1 July, injuring at […] The post Ukraine: Civilians killed by ‘reckless’ Russian attacks on Serhiivka apartment block and beach resort appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


