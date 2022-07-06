Brain stimulation can rewire and heal damaged neural connections, but it isn't clear how – research suggests personalization may be key to more effective therapies
By Azadeh Yazdan-Shahmorad, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, and Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Washington
Alec Greaves-Tunnell, Visiting Researcher in Computational Neuroscience, University of Washington
Julien Bloch, PhD Candidate in Neural Engineering, University of Washington
Existing brain connections may influence the effectiveness of neurostimulation. Tailoring treatments to each individual brain could expand the number of conditions brain stimulation can treat.
Wednesday, July 6, 2022