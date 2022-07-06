Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the French Soccer Team Can Support Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The French national team, including captain Hugo Lloris (in yellow), pose for a photo during the UEFA Nations League A Group 1 match between France and Denmark at Stade de France on June 3, 2022 in Paris. © 2022 Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via AP Laureen Garcin Advocacy and Communication intern at Human Rights Watch Two weeks ago, several media outlets reported that a discussion had begun between Hugo Lloris, captain of the French team, Harry Kane, captain of the England team, and Christian Eriksen, a footballer for Denmark, about a possible collective action…


