Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Arbitrary Travel Bans Throttle Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gamal Eid (Top Left), Karim Ennarah (Top Right), Azza Soliman (Bottom Left), and Nasser Amin (Bottom Right). © 2022 Private (Washington, DC) – Egypt is using arbitrary travel bans to target key members of civil society for their peaceful work, including rights lawyers, journalists, feminists, and researchers, FairSquare and Human Rights Watch said today. The bans, which authorities usually do not formally announce and provide no clear way to challenge them in court, have separated families, damaged careers, and harmed the mental health of those subjected to them.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


