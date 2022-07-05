Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Justice Maya's support for African languages in South Africa's courts is a positive sign

By Zakeera Docrat, Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law), University of the Western Cape
Russell H. Kaschula, Professor of African Language Studies, University of the Western Cape
It is important to embrace all the nation’s languages in a multilingual and multicultural society. This will ensure they are used, developed and mainstreamed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


