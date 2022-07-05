Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Canada's Supreme Court isn't likely to go rogue like its U.S. counterpart

By David Said, PhD Candidate/Researcher, Political Science, University of Guelph
Decision-making in the Canadian Supreme Court appears to be more fundamentally rooted in the law, not politics, than it is in the United States. Here’s why.The Conversation


