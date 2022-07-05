Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politicians live longer than the populations they represent: new research

By Philip Clarke, Professor of Health Economics, University of Oxford
An Tran-Duy, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Health Policy, The University of Melbourne
Laurence Roope, Senior Researcher, Health Economics, University of Oxford
In many countries, inequalities in income and wealth have been rising since the 1980s. It has been estimated that the top 1% of income earners globally earn 20% of total income. But inequality isn’t just about wealth – elite groups also have advantages over the rest of society in areas such as education and health.…The Conversation


