Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: People's pockets hit again, with rate rise and floods set to boost veggie prices

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

Michelle and Peter Browne from the Politics + Society team discuss Anthony Albanese’s visit to Ukraine, and the desirability of Australia reopening its embassy there as soon as it can. More generally, Australia’s diplomatic presence has slipped and needs to be beefed up.

With the PM now home, he’s off to the flood affected areas of NSW. Labor has learned from the former government’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


