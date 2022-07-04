Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: survey shows British people, and especially Tory voters, feel very differently about some refugees than others

By Paolo Morini, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Political Science, UCL
David Hudson, Professor of Politics and Development, University of Birmingham
A heartening 70% of British voters want to allow Ukrainians into the UK but only 50% feel the same way about Afghans. And the difference is even starker among those who vote Conservative.The Conversation


