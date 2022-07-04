Free period care products in Queensland schools is just a first step. Remote communities need access to these items as well
By Nina Lansbury, Senior Lecturer, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Minnie King, Adjunct Lecturer, The University of Queensland
The Queensland government’s announcement this month of free period care products for state schools is laudable. But have they considered reusable alternatives, or remote and Indigenous students?
