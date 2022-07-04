To stop risky developments in floodplains, we have to tackle the profit motive - and our false sense of security
By Brian Robert Cook, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
Tim Werner, ARC DECRA Fellow, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
People feel more secure knowing there’s a levee nearby - but this can backfire, leading to more development on floodplains. Australia needs to tackle the incentives behind these risky developments.
