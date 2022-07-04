Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Military Atrocities Laid Bare in Gruesome Footage

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Charred houses in Mwe Tone village following an attack by alleged Myanmar soldiers in Pale township, Sagaing Region, Myanmar, February 1, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo Shocking footage has recently emerged on social media of brutal killings allegedly in Myanmar’s Sagaing Region where a United Nations investigator has documented apparent war crimes by the Myanmar military. The footage, recovered from a cell phone belonging to a Myanmar soldier and verified by media outlet Radio Free Asia (RFA), but not independently verified by Human Rights Watch, shows about 30 men captured…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


