Human Rights Observatory

The Supreme Court has curtailed EPA's power to regulate carbon pollution – and sent a warning to other regulators

By Patrick Parenteau, Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court held that an Obama administration plan to regulate carbon emissions from power plants exceeded the power that Congress gave to the Environmental Protection Agency.The Conversation


