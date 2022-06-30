Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Tour de France: analysing what makes cycling’s premier race exciting

By Gaël Gueguen, Professeur en Stratégie et en Entrepreneuriat, TBS Education
Technology is often blamed for “locking down” major bike races and making them predictable. Yet data analysis shows that Tours in the “classic era” weren’t always thrill rides.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


