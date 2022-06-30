Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court's 'Remain in Mexico' ruling puts immigration policy in the hands of voters – as long as elected presidents follow the rules

By Kevin Johnson, Dean and Professor of Public Interest Law and Chicana/o Studies, University of California, Davis
Share this article
In the last decision of the term, the Supreme Court cleared a barrier for the Biden administration to end a Trump-era policy returning asylum seekers arriving in the US to camps in Mexico.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Abortion benefits: Companies have a simple and legal way to help their workers living in anti-abortion states – expanding paid time off
~ Air traffic control funding model ravaged by pandemic as industry struggles to recover
~ Low-income families should not lose child-care subsidies while on parental leave
~ Why Ms. Marvel matters so much to Muslim, South Asian fans
~ Protests in Ottawa are a recurring disaster, affecting neighbourhoods and residents
~ We blew the whistle on Australia's central climate policy. Here's what a new federal government probe must fix
~ Friday essay: why soldiers commit war crimes – and what we can do about it
~ Pornography, the devil and baboons in fancy dress: what went on at the infamous historical Hellfire Club
~ Is Australia in the firing line of a new Chinese campaign against the US?
~ New ad urges us to 'take on winter' by getting COVID and flu vaccines. But it misses some key things
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter