Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Colombia Could Inspire the Fight for Abortion Rights in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Pro-Abortion movement 'Causa Justa por el Aborto' take part during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women demonstrations in Bogota, Colombia on November 25, 2021. © 2021 Sipa via AP Images The US Supreme Court may have overturned Roe v. Wade, but people living in the United States should look to Colombia for motivation, as abortion rights were expanded there earlier this year. On February 21, Colombia’s Constitutional Court delivered a major victory for women’s reproductive rights by decriminalizing abortionon all grounds…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


