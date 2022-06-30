Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viruses can change your scent to make you more attractive to mosquitoes, new research in mice finds

By Penghua Wang, Assistant Professor of Immunology, University of Connecticut
Share this article
Certain viruses like dengue and Zika can make their hosts smell tastier to mosquitoes. Luckily, vitamin A and its derivatives may help combat these odor changes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Trans women in the sex industry in Azerbaijan: Is it a free choice or just the illusion of choice?
~ Climate change: wildfire risk has grown nearly everywhere – but we can still influence where and how fires strike
~ Ukraine Recap: Putin plays historian while the west closes its ranks
~ The UN Security Council Should Renew Cross-Border Aid for Syrians
~ Palestine: Impunity for Arbitrary Arrests, Torture
~ Georgia: First ICC Arrest Warrants
~ Jan. 6 hearings highlight problems with certification of presidential elections and potential ways to fix them
~ Racial wealth gaps are yet another thing the US and UK have in common
~ The Supreme Court has overturned precedent dozens of times, including striking down legal segregation and reversing Roe
~ More states will now limit abortion, but they have long used laws to govern – and sometimes jail – pregnant women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter