Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestine: Impunity for Arbitrary Arrests, Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators carry pictures of activist Nizar Banat during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah on the same day he was beaten to death in Palestinian Authority custody, Thursday, June 24, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Nasser Nasser (Jerusalem) – Palestinian authorities are systematically mistreating and torturing Palestinians in detention, including critics and opponents, Human Rights Watch said today in a parallel report submitted jointly to the United Nations Committee Against Torture with the Palestinian rights group Lawyers for Justice. Torture, both by the Fatah-led…


© Human Rights Watch -


